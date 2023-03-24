World

Syria: Iranian drone attack kills US contractor; peace on edge

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 24, 2023, 02:09 pm 3 min read

Fresh tensions between Iranian and United States (US) forces flared in Syria as the Pentagon claimed that an Iranian drone bombed a facility on a coalition base in northeast Syria, killing a US contractor and wounding six others. In response, US Central Command forces launched "precision airstrikes" against sites associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the Associated Press.

Why does this story matter?

The attack comes at a time when attempts are on to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia recently agreed to work together to achieve peace and reopen their embassies.

The monarchy also confirmed plans to reopen its embassy in Syria, where embattled President Bashar al-Assad is supported by Iran in the lengthy war against coalition forces backed by the US.

US retaliates by targetting IRGC sites after President Biden's orders

The Pentagon stated the drone strike that killed a US contractor was of "Iranian origin," The New York Times reported. The attack took place near Hasaka at 1:38 pm (local time). According to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, the US responded by conducting airstrikes targeting IRGC-affiliated forces in eastern Syria following President Joe Biden's directions.

Action taken to limit escalation, minimize casualties: US Defense Secretary

"The airstrikes were conducted in response to today's attack as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with IRGC," Austin said in a statement. He claimed that proportionate and deliberate action was taken to limit the risk of escalation and minimize casualties. The US reportedly attacked a munition warehouse, a control building, and an intelligence-collection site.

US Army General threatens more strikes

Soon after the attack, US Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, who leads the American military's Central Command, warned that more attacks may be carried out if necessary. Iran, on the other hand, is yet to issue an official statement about the strikes. The Iranian delegation to the United Nations (UN) also remained tight-lipped over the issue, per AP.

Why are US forces camping in Syria?

The US, led by Biden, previously struck Syria over tension with Iran. Biden launched strikes there in February, June of 2021, and August 2022. In retaliation, Iranian-backed militias have conducted scores of strikes on US forces in the last year alone. The US has over 900 troops and hundreds of contractors in Syria, supposedly fighting along with Kurdish forces against the emergence of ISIS.