World

Democrats retain control of US Senate after key mid-term polls

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 13, 2022, 03:18 pm 3 min read

Polls were seen as a litmus test for the incumbent government as the country's economy is struggling

Amid widely predicted loss for Joe Biden-led Democratic Party in the mid-term elections in United States, the party has managed to control the Senate. The Republican Party which lost power in 2021 was expecting a major win in the elections, as the country's economy is struggling under Biden. However, the prediction turned untrue as Democratic candidates dramatically outperformed the 'historical trend' to retain power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The midterm elections in the US, held in the middle of President Biden's term, were crucial for the country's future and the reign of the Democratic government. Election results are crucial to deciding which party holds power in Congress, state legislatures, governor's offices, and mayoral offices. Polls were seen as a litmus test for the incumbent government as the country's economy is struggling.

Practice The victory broke the United States' tradition

As per multiple reports, mid-term elections in the country would traditionally favor the opposition party. The incumbent Democrats made the victory against the Republican candidates, most of whom were endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The win confirms Democratic control of the Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris in the 100-member chamber can cast the tie-breaking vote if it is split equally.

Election US Senate and House went to polls on Tuesday

All 435 seats of the US House of Representatives (lower house) and 35 of 100 seats of the Senate (upper house) went to polls on Tuesday (local time). Both houses constitute the US Congress, equivalent to India's Parliament. The election forms the basis for electing mayors and governors besides filling up other government posts across 36 states and three territories in the country.

Feature What does the win mean for Democrats

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's victory in Nevada state has handed over a major win to Biden, enabling Democrats to approve Biden's nominees, such as federal judges and other top appointments. If the Republicans would have won any house, they could impede bills making it difficult for Democrats to achieve their targets, thus putting the Biden administration in a tight spot.

Runoff Georgia is still in the air

Stakes remain high for Georgia which goes to polls on December 6 between Republican Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock of the Democratic Party as neither surpassed the 50% threshold this month. Georgia runoff election if won would expand the Democratic Party majority to 51 against Republican 49, to give an additional edge in passing a few bills in Congress.

Details Where do parties stand in both houses?

Following the mid-term elections, the US House has 203 Democrats as it lost seven while in Senate its strength is 50. Similarly, there are 211 Republicans in House and 49 in the Senate till now, as Georgia is going for a runoff next month. Republicans are slightly up to take control of the House of Representatives while the result still hangs in balance.

Statement Biden skeptical over control of the House

Biden, speaking in Cambodia, as per Reuters said that his "party would be focused on winning the Georgia Senate race but regarding the prospect of keeping control of the House" he said, "It's a stretch." Meanwhile, if Republicans lose in Georgia, it could impact Trump, who is expected to announce his third race for the presidency in 2024 this week.