Quad emerged as 'force for good': PM Modi in Japan

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 24, 2022, 10:34 am 3 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, has emerged as a "force for good" and is helping Indo-Pacific become a "better region." Modi's statements came on the second day of his Japan visit to attend the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders. On Tuesday, Modi was received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the summit's venue.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum comprising four nations: the United States of America, India, Australia, and Japan.

Its primary objective is to work for a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The alliance is also seen as an attempt to counter the growing dominance of China in the region.

Earlier, the Quad leaders had met virtually in March.

Details Scope of Quad has become extensive: Modi

PM Modi further said that the "Quad has made an important place for itself before the world" in a brief time. "Today, the scope has become extensive, its form effective. At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open, and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal for all of us (sic)," he added.

Biden We mean business: US President Biden

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said, "Quad is not just a passing fad...we mean business." On the Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners." "Putin is...trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than...a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains."

Information Modi to hold bilateral talks with Biden

On Tuesday, Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit. The two leaders are set to hold "constructive and straightforward dialogue," where the Russia-Ukraine war will reportedly remain the main focus.

Modi's visit Highlights of Modi's Day 1 of Japan visit

On the first day of his Japan visit, Modi met top Japanese industrial leaders like Softbank Corporation founder Masayoshi Son, Suzuki Motor Corporation's senior advisor Osamu Suzuki, Fast Retailing Co.'s CEO Tadashi Yanai, and NEC Corporation's Chairman Nobuhiro Endo. He also participated in the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a trade initiative aimed at countering China's assertive expansion in the region.

Information Modi held talks with Indian diaspora

On Monday, Modi also held talks with the Indian diaspora where he said Buddha's teachings would help in tackling the global challenges. He also met with Japanese indologists, sportspersons, and cultural artists contributing to the promotion of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India.