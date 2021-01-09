There are a lot of manga artists, but few are as influential as Takehiko Inoue. The storyteller par excellence had thrilled '90s Japan, and the world with his series titled Slam Dunk. Now, the sports manga series is getting another anime adaptation, a development the creator has recently confirmed. The previous anime on this manga had aired from October 1993 to March 1996.

Twitter Post Attention! Artist tweeted a GIF of the new movie

Twitter Creator didn't specify if it will be anime or live-action

The artist announced about the adaptation by sharing a GIF of Slam Dunk. He, however, didn't mention if the film was an anime or live-action. The clip showed pencil outlines of the name of the title, with #slamdunkmovie mentioned on Twitter and in the clip as well. The tweet has received over 381.5K 'Likes' with around 173.3K people retweeting the development.

Facts 31 volumes released, a TV anime show, four anime films

The film's official website listed Toei Animation as the studio creating the film, thus proving that this will be an anime and not a live-action movie. Till now, 31 volumes have been released of the manga, which has spawned a TV anime show and four anime films. Slam Dunk has been one of the most pioneering mangas over sport and focuses on basketball.

Plot Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent, is avoided by women in general

The story hinges on the life of a delinquent and a gang leader named Hanamichi Sakuragi, who has had a pretty hard luck when it comes to relationships with women. Almost everyone rejects him except one girl named Haruko, who shows sympathy toward the good man he has been. Haruko loves basketball and urges Sakuragi to join the Shohoku basketball team.

Details Samurai manga without anime: 'Vagabond' is also by Inoue