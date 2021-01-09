-
'Slam Dunk' gets anime film, Toei Animation to make it
There are a lot of manga artists, but few are as influential as Takehiko Inoue.
The storyteller par excellence had thrilled '90s Japan, and the world with his series titled Slam Dunk.
Now, the sports manga series is getting another anime adaptation, a development the creator has recently confirmed.
The previous anime on this manga had aired from October 1993 to March 1996.
Attention! Artist tweeted a GIF of the new movie
【スラムダンク】— 井上雄彦 Inoue Takehiko (@inouetake) January 7, 2021
映画になります！#slamdunkmovie pic.twitter.com/jWqvCnASxj
Creator didn't specify if it will be anime or live-action
The artist announced about the adaptation by sharing a GIF of Slam Dunk.
He, however, didn't mention if the film was an anime or live-action.
The clip showed pencil outlines of the name of the title, with #slamdunkmovie mentioned on Twitter and in the clip as well.
The tweet has received over 381.5K 'Likes' with around 173.3K people retweeting the development.
31 volumes released, a TV anime show, four anime films
The film's official website listed Toei Animation as the studio creating the film, thus proving that this will be an anime and not a live-action movie.
Till now, 31 volumes have been released of the manga, which has spawned a TV anime show and four anime films.
Slam Dunk has been one of the most pioneering mangas over sport and focuses on basketball.
Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent, is avoided by women in general
The story hinges on the life of a delinquent and a gang leader named Hanamichi Sakuragi, who has had a pretty hard luck when it comes to relationships with women.
Almost everyone rejects him except one girl named Haruko, who shows sympathy toward the good man he has been.
Haruko loves basketball and urges Sakuragi to join the Shohoku basketball team.
Samurai manga without anime: 'Vagabond' is also by Inoue
Apart from Slam Dunk, Inoue is also behind samurai manga, Vagabond.
The series is one of the few great creations without an anime adaptation.
The eye-popping details of each panel of Vagabond has pegged it in the spot of one of the best illustrated mangas created ever.
Such detail-centric is the title that Inoue spent over a year to create a fight sequence.