PM Modi to meet US President Biden on September 24

US Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23

US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24 to further cement the close relationship between the two countries, a senior US official said on Monday. US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet the Prime Minister of India on September 23, the official said.

Biden-Harris Administration has enhanced our global partnership with India: Official

"The Biden-Harris Administration has enhanced our global partnership with India by working together to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, leading efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking concerted action to address the climate crisis," the official said.

Leaders will focus on strengthening deep ties between their people

"The leaders will be focused on strengthening deep ties between their people and shared democratic values that have underpinned the special bond between the US and India for over seven decades," he said. Earlier, the president's weekly schedule released by the White House on Monday said, "The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Modi, PM of the Republic of India."

Modi, Biden last had a telephonic conversation on April 26

Both leaders have spoken virtually on multiple occasions after Biden, a Democrat, became the US President in January. The last telephone conversation between PM Modi and Biden took place on April 26. Vice President Harris and PM Modi held a telephone conversation on June 3.

Biden will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and then US President Donald Trump, a Republican, addressed the high-profile Howdy-Modi event in Houston. Biden will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Later on September 24, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House with Modi, Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The four leaders will review the Quad Vaccine initiative

"The four leaders will review progress made since their first virtual Summit on March 12 this year and discuss regional issues of shared interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said last week in New Delhi. "As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, they will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year," it said.

Leaders will also exchange views on contemporary global issues

They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change, and education. "The Summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the MEA statement said.