Made our democracy strong, resilient: PM Modi in Tokyo

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 23, 2022, 10:14 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with children outside his hotel in Tokyo (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had made Indian democracy robust and resilient in the past eight years. Modi was addressing the Indian diaspora in Japan during his two-day visit ahead of the second Quad summit. He is also said to have addressed many governance and business concerns, including prospects for growth and technology in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Monday to attend the Quad Summit, which aims to deepen collaboration among member nations to address developments in the crucial Indo-Pacific area.

On the sidelines, Modi will meet with the Indian diaspora.

Meanwhile, China, which has territorial issues with several of the Indo-Pacific region's countries, lambasted the Indo-Pacific policy, calling it a plan to instigate conflict.

Speech What did Modi exactly say?

"In the last eight years, we have made our democracy strong and resilient. It is serving as one of the strongest pillars of progress," Modi said. He said his government was working towards building an inclusive system that caters to leak-proof governance led by its people. "This has become a key reason for strengthening democracy in India," he added.

Program PM Modi interacted with children

In Tokyo, PM Modi interacted with children outside his hotel. A girl showed him a drawing that he autographed, while a boy waited for him with the tricolor. PM Modi praised the boy for his fluency in Hindi. Earlier, Modi also tweeted about his arrival in Tokyo revealing his scheduled programs including the Quad Summit, interaction with business leaders, and the Indian diaspora.

Quote Japan's Indian community made pioneering contributions: Modi

"Japan's Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome," he said on Twitter.

Details What does the Quad Summit aims at?

Modi intends to have bilateral discussions with various countries, including Japan and Australia, to discuss strategic and global alliances for the Indo-Pacific region's stability. The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, includes India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese are expected to attend the conference.