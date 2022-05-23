World

US will defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion: Joe Biden

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 23, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

US President Joe Biden on Monday said he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan from China if the latter invaded the self-ruled island nation. When asked if the US would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, "That's the commitment we made." He added that China was flirting with danger by flying close to Taiwan.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Taiwan remains self-ruled, China claims the island as its own that must be reunited with the Mainland.

US-Taiwan proximity has grown under the American administrations of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and Joe Biden (incumbent).

US commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with military support to defend itself is also viewed as an affront to China.

One China Policy 'Idea of taken it by force is just not appropriate'

When asked if the US would intervene militarily against a Chinese attempt to forcibly take control of Taiwan, "That's the commitment we made." At a news conference in Tokyo, Biden said, "We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it...but the idea that it can be taken by force is just not appropriate...action would be similar to what happened in Ukraine."

Strong message US policy toward Taiwan hasn't changed

Biden also said that the US policy toward Taiwan "has not changed at all." A White House spokesperson also reiterated Biden's "One China Policy" and the commitment to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself, Bloomberg reported. Hoping such a situation doesn't arise, Biden said that it was important for world leaders to send a strong message out to Beijing.

Further anger China had warned US over its increased support for Taiwan

China had in the past warned the US over its increased support for Taiwan. Biden's latest statement is likely to further irk Beijing. "If the US side insists on playing the Taiwan card and goes further and further down the wrong road, it will certainly lead to a dangerous situation," Yang Jiechi, Beijing's top diplomat, had reportedly told National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently.