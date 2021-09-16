'That fella Down Under': Joe Biden forgets Australian PM's name

Joe Biden forgot the name of Australian PM during an announcement, instead called him: "That fella Down Under."

Joe Biden is at it again. The US President made an addition to his lengthy list of public slip-ups during the announcement of a historic defense alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia. He wanted to thank the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison but appeared to forget his name, giving him a unique new nickname: "That fella Down Under."

'I want to thank that fella Down Under'

"Thank you, Boris," Biden said as he appreciated British PM Boris Johnson's participation in the announcement. He then turned toward the screen showing the Australian PM, adding, "And I want to thank that fella Down Under. Thank you very much pal. Appreciate it, Mr. Prime Minister." Morrison did the best he could, responding to the gaffe with a smile and a thumbs up.

Biden eventually got it right

However, the US President eventually got it right and correctly named the Australian leader. "As Prime Minister Morrison and Prime Minister Johnson said, I want to thank you for this partnership." But the damage had already been done. Social media was flooded with people trending the gaffe while major newspapers across the world ran stories around it.

Biden notorious for making gaffes during speeches

Biden is notorious for making gaffes during public appearances, many of which came during the run-up to the 2020 Presidential elections. In the past, he has forgotten the names of his predecessor Donald Trump and former US President Barack Obama during public speeches. In fact, TIME magazine even has a list titled, "Top 10 Joe Biden Gaffes."

US, UK, and Australia enter new partnership

Nevertheless, the gaffe does not undermine the significance of the new trilateral partnership between the US, the UK, and Australia, called AUKUS. It is aimed at strengthening security in the Indo-Pacific region by sharing technology, at a time of China's increasing military influence there. Under the deal, America and Britain will help Australia build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.