1st ODI: Asalanka ton, bowlers help Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh 

In the first ODI match at Colombo, Sri Lanka tamed Bangladesh by 77 runs. Charith Asalanka scored a brilliant century as the Lankans managed 244 runs. The rest of the batting order failed to provide enough support or form a significant partnership with Asalanka. Bangladesh's bowlers, led by Taskin Ahmed , put up a disciplined performance to restrict Sri Lanka. In response, Bangladesh were 100/1 at one stage before they were folded for 167.

Game shifts Sri Lanka lose 3 early wickets Taskin's fiery spell helped Bangladesh make early inroads, reducing Sri Lanka to 29/3 in the seventh over. Pathum Nissanka fell to a loose drive against Tanzim Hasan Sakib while Nishan Madushka was dismissed by Taskin's outswinger. Kamindu Mendis also fell for a duck trying to drive Taskin. However, Kusal Mendis and Asalanka added 60 runs for the fourth wicket before Mendis fell LBW to debutant Tanvir Islam.

Match progression Asalanka continues to hold the innings together Asalanka then added 64 runs for the fifth wicket with Janith Liyanage, who scored 29 off 40 balls. However, he fell to part-timer Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 32nd over. Asalanka continued his innings, hitting some attractive shots but mostly playing as the innings anchor. He added another 39 runs for the sixth wicket with ODI debutant Milan Rathnayake (22). Wanindu Hasaranga tried to up the ante but was dismissed by Taskin in the 46th over.

Bowling prowess Bangladesh bowlers strike at regular intervals to dismiss SL Taskin was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking four wickets. He was well supported by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who took three wickets, while Tanvir Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with one wicket each. Their disciplined bowling effort ensured that Sri Lanka was bowled out for 244 runs in 49.2 overs, setting a challenging target for Bangladesh to chase down.

Asalanka Asalanka shines with 5th ODI century Asalanka scored a stellar 106 off 123 balls, including six fours and four sixes. This was his fifth ODI century and second against Bangladesh. However, the rest of the batting order failed to support him with substantial scores or partnerships. As mentioned, Asalanka hit his fifth century in ODI cricket. His tally also includes 15 half-centuries. In 74 ODIs, the Lankan batter has racked up 2,480 runs at an average of 44-plus. He has a healthy strike rate of over 91 in ODIs.

Taskin Taskin Ahmed claims his 6th four-wicket haul in ODIs Taskin recorded his 6th four-wicket haul in ODIs with 4/47 from his 10 overs. Taskin bowled 2 maiden overs in his spell of 4/47. He has raced to 115 wickets at 29.41 in ODIs. As mentioned, he picked his 6th four-fer (5w: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Taskin owns 26 wickets versus Sri Lanka from 14 matches at 26.46. This was his 3rd four-fer versus the Lankans.

BAN innings How did Bangladesh's innings pan out? Bangladesh lost opener Parvez Hossain Emon (13) early on (29/1). Thereafter, Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 71 runs. Bangladesh were cruising along at this stage before they collapsed. Once Shanto was run out, the Lankans were all over the visitors, reducing them to 105/8. It was Jaker Ali, who helped the Tigers get past 150 with a fighting fifty. Hasaranga was superb, picking 4 wickets for just 10 runs. Kamindu claimed 3/19.

Hasaranga Hasaranga floors Bangladesh, completes 100 ODI wickets Hasaranga bowled 7.5 overs and conceded 10 runs. He delivered two maidens and conceded at 1.30. With his 4/10, he completed 100 ODI wickets. He has raced to 103 wickets at 24.31. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 9 matches versus Bangladesh, he owns 13 wickets at 26.28. He picked his 2nd four-fer versus the Tigers. It's also his best figures against Bangladesh.

Do you know? 2nd-fastest Sri Lankan to 100 ODI wickets (by matches) Hasaranga is the 2nd-fastest Sri Lankan bowler to 100 ODI wickets (by matches). Ajantha Mendis owns the record, having taken 63 matches. Hasaranga has achieved the milestone in his 64th match. Lasith Malinga is next (68 matches).