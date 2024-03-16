Next Article

Pathum Nissanka hammered his sixth ODI century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pathum Nissanka boasts highest ODI average among SL batters: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:01 pm Mar 16, 202412:01 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's batting sensation Pathum Nissanka continued his golden run as on Friday (March 15), he smoked a match-winning century against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Chattogram. This was his third hundred in his last five ODI outings as the youngster now owns the highest average by a SL player in ODIs. Here we look at his stats.

Knock

A match-winning effort from Nissanka

SL were in trouble early on as they lost Avishka Fernando. He added 42 runs with Kusal Mendis before the latter departed. SL were reeling 43/3 when Nissanka and Charith Asalanka (91) stitched up a crucial partnership of 185 runs as they eventually chased down 287 with three wickets in hand. Meanwhile, Nissanka's 113-ball 114 was laced with 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Stats

Here are his ODI numbers

Having played 54 ODIs since his debut in March 2021, the opener has raced to 2,224 runs at an average above 45.38. This was his sixth ODI century while he has smashed 13 fifties in this format. Last month, Nissanka became the first SL batter to hammer a double-hundred in ODI cricket. He scored a match-winning 210* versus Afghanistan.

Milestone

Highest average for a SL batter

Nissanka's batting average of 45.38 is the best for a SL batter with 250 or more ODI runs. His teammate and partner-in-crime from the last night Asalanka (43.74) trails him in this regard. Kumar Sangakkara (41.96) and Angelo Mathews (40.24) are the only other SL batters with 40-plus averages. Last month, Nissanka became the fastest SL batter to reach 2,000 ODI runs (52 innings).

Numbers

His numbers in home, away, and neutral venues

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka owns 1,060 runs in 22 home ODIs at an average of 53. He has registered three tons and five fifties at home. Meanwhile, the classy batter has 475 runs in 16 away matches (home of opposition) at 31.66 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). In 16 matches at neutral venues, Nissanka has scored 689 runs at 49.21 (100: 1, 50s: 6).

Tally

Most ODI runs since 2023

Since the start of 2023, Nissanka has tallied 1,647 ODI runs at an average of 54.90. While no other batter has more ODI runs in this period, India's Shubman Gill trails him with 1,584 runs. Meanwhile, against Bangladesh, Nissanka has raced to 273 runs from eight matches at 34.12. This was his maiden 50-plus score against the opposition.