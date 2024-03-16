Next Article

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Rajasthan Royals

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:00 am Mar 16, 202411:00 am

What's the story Winners of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will fight for their second title in the 2024 season. They will kick-start their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 in Jaipur. RR had a pretty quiet IPL 2024 auction as the team didn't make too many changes heading into the 17th season. Here we present the key all-rounders in their squad.

Parag

Can Riyan Parag make a mark this time around?

RR have been backing Riyan Parag despite the youngster's lackluster returns. However, the Assam all-rounder has been in sublime form lately and would want to carry forward his run in the mega competition. With 510 runs at an incredible strike rate of 182.79, Parag was the highest run-getter of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tally includes 11 wickets at 24.54.

Ashwin

Eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a stalwart of IPL and his numbers state the same. His tally of 171 IPL scalps at 28.66 is the most for an off-spinner. For RR, he has taken 26 wickets at 33.50. Meanwhile, RR have also made substantial use of Ashwin's batting skills. He has hammered 258 runs for the franchise, striking at 138.7. The tally includes a half-century.

Abid Mushtaq

Abid Mushtaq is an unknown commodity

RR bought uncapped Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Abid Mushtaq for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the 2024 auction. The left-arm spinner is known to contain runs besides contributing with the bat. He has taken 25 T20 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.16. Meanwhile, he registered three five-wicket hauls and a solitary fifty in the recently-concluded 2024 Ranji Trophy.

Powell

Rovman Powell might have to step up

As RR have a dearth of all-rounders, Rovman Powell might have to contribute with his medium-pace bowling occasionally. The West Indies star owns 26 T20 wickets at an economy of over 10. Meanwhile, he has fared well with the bat in IPL, hammering 257 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.02. The tally includes a solitary fifty as well.