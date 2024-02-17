Trent Boult will continue to lead RR's pace attack (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of RR's pace attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:31 am Feb 17, 202409:31 am

What's the story Rajasthan Royals had a pretty quiet Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as the team didn't make too many changes heading into the 17th season. RR added Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore) to bolster their middle order while also going big on Vidarbha batter Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.8 crore). Meanwhile, here we decode the key stats of RR's pace attack ahead of IPL 2024.

Next Article

Composition

Composition of RR's pace attack

Trent Boult will continue to lead the side's pace attack. In Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan, RR have as many as five capped specialist Indian pacers. The team also roped in South African pacer Nandre Burger at the auction event to further bolster their line-up. He is in line to make his IPL debut this season.

Boult

Boult has been sensational in powerplay

While Boult owns 105 IPL wickets at 26.54, 29 of his scalps have come for RR at 27.72. He has taken 50 wickets in powerplay. The left-arm pacer boasts 14 and 41 wickets in the middle (7-15) and death (16-20) overs, respectively. Overall, he has 239 T20 scalps at 25.71. Another overseas left-arm pacer in RR unit, Burger has 63 T20 wickets at 22.09.

Sandeep

Sandeep also owns over 100 IPL wickets

The underrated Sandeep Sharma owns 124 IPL scalps at 27.4. For RR, he has taken 10 wickets at 39.6. 56 of his wickets have come in the powerplay. He has 21 and 47 wickets in the middle and death overs, respectively. Overall, he has scalped 192 T20 scalps at 25.53. Meanwhile, Sen, who owns eight IPL wickets, has 26 T20 scalps at 37.76.

Krishna and Saini

How Krishna and Saini have fared?

19 of Krishna's 49 IPL scalps have come for RR at 29. He has taken 14, 11, and 24 wickets in the powerplay, middle, and death overs, respectively. Overall, he owns 81 T20 scalps at 31.91. Saini has 23 IPL wickets at 42.35, 6 for RR. 11 of his wickets have come in death overs. Overall, Saini boasts 73 T20 scalps at 30.80.

Avesh

A look at Avesh's numbers

Meanwhile, Avesh has returned with 55 IPL scalps at 26.32. 25 of his scalps have come in the final five overs. He has taken 19 and 11 wickets in the middle and death overs, respectively. Overall, the young pacer has claimed 115 wickets in the T20 format at 24.80.