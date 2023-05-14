Sports

RR vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell hammers his 18th IPL fifty

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell struck a fluent 54-run knock versus Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell struck a fluent 54-run knock versus Rajasthan Royals in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Maxwell came to the crease and upped the ante. He consumed 33 balls and struck at 163.64. Maxwell shared a crucial 69-run stand alongside Faf Du Plessis. RCB managed 171/5 in 20 overs.

A knock of substance from Maxwell

RCB were off to a slow start with a rusty Virat Kohli and Faf adding 50 runs in seven overs. Maxwell came in and looked positive. He shifted the momentum for RCB with some quality strokes. Faf wasn't at his best and looked a bit tired for his 44-ball 55. RCB lost quick wickets since Faf's dismissal before Maxwell departed in the 18th over.

Maxwell brings up these crunch numbers

Maxwell smashed five fours and three sixes versus RR. He has now raced to 384 runs this season from 12 games at 34.91. He hit his fifth fifty. Notably, Maxwell has played aggressively in IPL 2023, striking at 182.86. Overall, the versatile cricketer has scored 2,703 runs in the IPL at 26.50. He now has 18 fifties (SR: 157.43).

Fifth fifty-plus stand alongside Faf in IPL 2023

Maxwell and Faf shared their fifth fifty-plus stand in IPL 2023. Four of these partnerships have been over 100 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the duo has scored 562 runs as a pair in IPL 2023 at 80.28. It's the second-best tally after Kohli-Faf (700 runs).