IPL 2023: RCB amass 174/4 versus Punjab Kings

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 20, 2023, 05:13 pm 3 min read

Kohli and du Plessis stitched a century stand (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have posted 174/4 while batting first versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While Faf du Plessis top scored with 84, his opening partner Virat Kohli contributed with 59 runs. The duo added 137 runs for the opening wicket. For PBKS, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar scalped a couple of important wickets.

A fiery powerplay for RCB

PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl at Mohali's PCA Stadium. RCB were off to a steady start as only 22 runs were aggregated in the first three overs. Faf and stand-in skipper Kohli then opened their arms to enhance the scoring rate. As a result, the Challengers were 59/0 after the end of six overs.

PBKS bounce back in the middle overs

Though RCB did not lose any wickets in overs between seven and 15 as well, the scoring rate significantly dropped down. The Challengers accumulated 71 runs in this period as the likes of Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar kept things tight. Notably, Kohli cleared the fence just twice in this phase. He reached his half-century off 40 deliveries.

48th half-century for Kohli

Like Faf, Kohli also brought up his fourth fifty of the season (59 off 47 balls). Overall, it was his 48th half-century in IPL (100s: 5). Kohli's tally of 279 runs in IPL 2023 is only second to Faf. His strike rate this season reads 142.34. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is the highest run-getter in IPL history, having accumulated 6,903 runs at 36.87.

4th fifty of the season for Faf

Faf, who scored a 56-ball 84, mustered his 29th IPL fifty and fourth of the season. During the course, he became the first batter to complete 300 runs in IPL 2023. He has now raced to 343 runs in six games at a sensational average of 68.6. Overall, he owns 3,746 runs in 122 matches at a brilliant average of 36.02

Tight bowling in death overs

After a 137-run opening stand, RCB lost Kohli and Glenn Maxwell (0) on successive deliveries. Harpreet Brar did this damage in the first two balls of the 17th over. The well-set Faf fell prey to Nathan Ellis in the following over. Runs dried up toward the end as RCB could only manage 44 in the final five overs.

How did the bowlers perform?

Brar was the pick of the PBKS bowlers, returning with 2/31 in three overs. Though Rahul Chahar failed to take any wickets, he conceded just 24 runs off his four overs. Ellis and Arshdeep Singh, who operated in the slog overs, recorded 1/41 and 1/34, respectively, in their quota of four overs. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran ( 0/27 in four overs) kept things tight.