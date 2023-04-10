Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Pitch report (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Pitch report (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 10, 2023, 11:29 am 2 min read

Virat Kohli has enjoyed playing at this venue (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up to host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host this duel on April 10 (Monday). While RCB are coming off a heavy defeat against KRR, LSG prevailed over SRH in their last fixture. Here is the pitch report.

How the track will behave?

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a batting paradise as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. The only game at this venue in IPL 2023 saw RCB chase down 172 versus Mumbai Indians (MI) in just 16.2 overs. As dew can come into play, the toss-winning skipper should elect to bowl.

A look at the stadium stats

As mentioned, the track here is fruitful for batting as the average run rate of teams batting first here reads 8.62 in T20s. Chasing sides have won 44 of the 81 IPL games played here. Teams batting first emerged winners on 33 occasions. The highest team score in IPL has been recorded here, 263/5 by RCB vs the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013.

How RCB have fared at this venue?

RCB have played a total of 78 IPL matches at this venue in which they emerged winners 37 occasions. They suffered defeats 36 times. Only Kolkata Knight Riders (46 at Eden Gardens), Mumbai Indians (43 at Wankhede Stadium), and Chennai Super Kings (41 at MA Chidambaram Stadium) have claimed more victories at a venue among IPL teams.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has piled a truckload of runs at this venue, 2,428 in 76 games at 37.93. LSG skipper KL Rahul boasts 344 IPL runs here at a strike rate of 141.56. Quinton de Kock owns 384 IPL runs at this venue at a strike rate of 146.56. Harshal Patel has claimed 12 IPL wickets here with his economy being 9.22.

A look at the probable playing XIs

RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj. LSG probable XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Poll Which batter will come on top?