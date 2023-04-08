Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler power RR to 199/4 against DC

Rajasthan Royals posted 199/4 while batting first against Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler smoked fiery fifties as DC bowlers looked entirely clueless in the first 10 overs. Though the Capitals fought back in the middle overs, RR eventually managed to post a strong score. Here is how the innings proceeded.

Second fifty of the season from Jaiswal

Jaiswal slammed 60 off mere 31 deliveries (11 fours, one six). This was his second fifty of the season as he smashed 54 in RR's opener versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jaiswal has now raced to 672 runs in the competition in 26 games. While the southpaw's average in the competition reads 25.85, his strike rate reads 139.42. This was his fifth IPL fifty.

Buttler's sensational run continues

Like Jaiswal, Buttler also smothered his second half-century of the season. He ended up scoring 79 off mere 51 deliveries (11 fours, one six). Meanwhile, the dasher, who won the Orange Cap last season, has now raced to 2,983 runs in 85 games at 40.31 (SR: 151.03). The tally includes 17 fifties and five tons. Only Chris Gayle (6) boasts more IPL centuries.

Fourth-most runs in an over

Jaiswal now owns the record of scoring the joint-fourth-most runs in the opening over of an IPL match (20). He equaled Chris Gayle (twice) and Adam Gilchrist in this regard. Prithvi Shaw (24), Naman Ojha (21), and Sunil Narine (21) are ahead of him. Overall, he became the 13th batter to slam five or more boundaries in an over in IPL.

A fine spell from Mukesh Kumar

In what was a forgettable day for DC bowlers, Mukesh Kumar managed to impress. He finished with 2/36 in four overs. Kuldeep Yadav (1/31 in four overs) and Rovman Powell (1/18 in two overs) were the other wicket-takers for DC.