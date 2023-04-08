Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal smokes his second fifty of IPL 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 08, 2023

Jaiswal scored 60 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Yashasvi Jaiswal smoked a fiery half-century in Rajasthan Royals's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash versus Delhi Capitals. The left-handed opener slammed 60 off mere 31 deliveries (11 fours, one six). Jaiswal's brilliance meant RR touched the 100-run mark inside 10 overs. This was his second fifty of the season as he smashed 54 in RR's opener versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are his stats.

Another stellar knock from Jaiswal

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR were off to a flier as Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were at their destructive best. The former, in fact, smashed Khaleel Ahmed for five boundaries in the opening over. He reached his fifty off just 26 deliveries. The southpaw eventually fell prey to Mukesh Kumar.

Fifth fifty in the competition

Jaiswal, who made his IPL debut in 2020, has now raced to 672 runs in the competition in 26 games. While the southpaw's average in the competition reads 25.85, his strike rate reads 139.42. Overall, this was his fifth fifty in the IPL, while his highest score reads 68. Last season, he managed 258 runs for RR at a strike rate of 132.98.

Highest partnership with Buttler

Notably, Buttler and Jaiswal added 98 runs for the opening wicket. This is now their highest partnership in IPL. Overall, the pair has accumulated 566 runs in 17 innings together at an average of 33.39. They have been involved in 50-plus partnerships five times.