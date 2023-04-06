Lifestyle

5 quick finger foods to indulge in during IPL season

Written by Sneha Das

These finger food recipes are crispy, light and easy to make

The most awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) season has begun and it's the time to stay glued to your TV screens while munching on snacks and sipping on chilled drinks. To amp up your IPL-watching experience, invite your friends over and cheer for your favorite team over some quick and delicious finger foods. Here are five vegetarian finger food recipes perfect for this season.

Cheese balls

Cheese balls are the classic choice of appetizers to indulge in while watching a cricket match or a movie marathon. Mix fresh bread crumbs, grated processed cheese, cornflour, plain flour, chopped green chilies, salt, and chopped coriander with some water. Divide the mixture and shape each portion into small balls. Deep-fry the cheese balls in hot oil and serve with chili sauce.

Onion rings

Onion rings are crispy and delicious and will go well with burgers and mocktails. Peel and slice onions into thin slices. Separate the onion rings and dip them in cold water. Drain the water and wipe them dry. Mix flour, salt, egg yolk, baking soda, milk, and oil. Dip onion rings in the batter, wash with egg white, and deep-fry. Serve hot.

Paneer pakora

Mix carom seeds, chili powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, dried mango powder, salt, and chaat masala. For the batter, mix besan, chili powder, turmeric powder, hot oil, chopped coriander, baking soda, salt, water, and asafoetida. Sprinkle the dry masala over paneer cubes. Dip each cube in the batter and deep-fry them in hot oil until golden brown. Serve hot with green chutney.

Cheesy fries

Looking for a quick and cheesy snack? This fries recipe will make your IPL watch finger-licking good. Boil potatoes in water and salt and slice them into thin strips. Fry the potato strips in hot oil. Simmer cold milk and refined flour with salt and pepper. Add cheddar cheese and mix well. Pour the cheesy sauce over the fries and serve.

Grilled potato kebabs

Mix besan, cumin powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, red chili flakes, red chili powder, kasoori methi, rock salt, ajwain seeds, and chaat masala in a bowl. Add lemon juice, chopped garlic, yogurt, mustard oil, and ginger paste, and mix well. Add diced potatoes, mix well, and refrigerate for two hours. Add the marinated potatoes to a skewer and grill well. Serve hot.