IPL 2023: Who can replace injured Kane Williamson at GT?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 03, 2023, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Williamson is out with a knee injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

As Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans are left in a spot of bother. The New Zealand star sustained a knee injury while fielding during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31. The Titans confirmed his ouster on April 2. Here are three batters who can replace Williamson.

Dawid Malan has done well in T20Is

The former top-ranked T20I batter, Dawid Malan has been a vital part of England's T20I team. The left-handed batter averages 37.71 in T20Is, striking at 134.07. Known for his consistent run-scoring, Malan can be a like-for-replacement for Williamson. Surprisingly, he went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction. His struggle against spin bowling seems a major reason behind his snub.

Can Travis Head get a chance?

Travis Head's stocks have gone up lately as he has become a vital part of Australia's team across formats. The southpaw can bat at several positions, and his destructive batting has troubled many prominent bowlers. He has played some magnificent knocks for Australia lately. Head averages 27.2 in T20 cricket, with his strike rate being 131.39. He can also contribute with his part-time off-spin.

Jason Roy aware of IPL drill

Jason Roy has proved his mettle in the international arena, and GT have many reasons to go after him. The England star was a part of the GT squad last season, but he opted out. He was released ahead of the 2023 auction. Notably, Roy is aware of the drill of IPL, having accumulated 329 runs in 13 games at 29.91 (50s: 2).

How Williamson has fared in IPL?

Meanwhile, GT bought Williamson for his base price of Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. In 77 IPL games (76 for Sunrisers Hyderabad), he has scored 2,101 at an average and a strike rate of 36.22 and 126.03, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties and a highest score of 89. He won the orange cap in IPL 2018 for scoring 735 runs.