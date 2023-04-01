Sports

IPL 2023: Rejuvenated RCB set to host new-look MI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians will cross swords as they kick-start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on April 2. RCB made it to the playoffs and was one match away from playing in the final last season. Meanwhile, MI for the first time finished with the wooden spoon. The 5-time champions will be desperate for a turnaround. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The pitch is very conducive for batting as the average run rate for teams batting first at the venue is 8.75. Even while chasing, the average run rate is 8.45. Star Sports will telecast the match on TV, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM on Sunday (2nd April).

Here's the head-to-head record

The IPL heavyweights have met each other a total of 30 times. Out of which Mumbai is slightly ahead with 17 wins in comparison to RCB's 13. Last season, RCB won the only match they played against MI. Anuj Rawat scored a brilliant fifty as RCB went over the line in the 19th over. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel finished with two wickets apiece.

Both teams are missing key players

RCB are sweating over Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood's fitness concerns. Maxwell is gradually getting better but Hazlewood will miss the first half of the season. Rajat Patidar will also miss the first half due to a heel injury. RCB will also miss Wanindu Hasaranga for the first match. Meanwhile, MI will be without pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson.

A look at the probable playing XIs

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Reece Topley. MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, and Md. Arshad Khan.

Here's a look at the key performers

Virat Kohli (6,624) is the highest run-getter in IPL history. Du Plessis was RCB's highest-scorer last season with 468 runs. Hasaranga was one of the only three bowlers last season to pick 20 wickets in the middle overs (7-15). Kishan was MI's highest-scorer last season with 418 runs. In 35 IPL matches, Archer has scalped 46 wickets with an economy of 7.13.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Michael Bracewell, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Kumar Kartikeya. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Tilak Verma, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer (c), Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Michael Bracewell.