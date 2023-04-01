Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 01, 2023

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH in the contest (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The fourth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both sides are eyeing their second title and would like to make a winning start to their respective campaigns. While RR have all their bases covered, SRH will miss several key players in the opener. Here are the possible player battles on display.

Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In Aiden Markram's absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH and the pacer would want to step up. Jos Buttler, the highest run-getter of IPL 2022, can challenge him in the powerplay overs. Though Bhuvneshwar hasn't dismissed the RR dasher even once in five IPL meetings, the latter has a paltry strike rate of 97.29 in this battle. This contest would certainly be mouth-watering.

Shimron Hetmyer vs T Natarajan

The death overs of RR's innings can see Shimron Hetmyer battling against T Natarajan. While Hetmyer did a brilliant job as RR's finisher last season, Natarajan is known for nailing yorkers. While the left-arm pacer has dismissed the Caribbean southpaw once in three IPL meetings, the latter strikes at 200 against him. Notably, Hetmyer strikes at 181.22 in the last five overs in IPL.

Mayank Agarwal vs Trent Boult

SRH's Mayank Agarwal and RR pacer Trent Boult are bound to tackle each other as they open the proceedings in their respective departments. The latter is known to swing the new ball in the initial overs. However, Agarwal has done well against him in IPL. The dasher owns a strike rate of 159.25 against him in five meetings. Boult is yet to dismiss him.

Harry Brook vs Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH's Rs. 13.25 crore recruit, Harry Brook will make his IPL debut and many eyes will be on him. The England dasher is known for his ruthless hitting in the middle and end overs. Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can give the youngster a tough time. 118 of Chahal's 166 IPL wickets have been recorded versus right-handed batters (ER: 7.22).

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on Sunday (April 2). The track here generally favors the batters as the average run rate of teams batting first here reads 7.88. Chasing teams have won 61 of the 109 T20s played here. While Star Sports Network would provide the live telecast (3:30 PM IST), Viacom18 and JioCinema hold the streaming rights.