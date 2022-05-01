Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Kane Williamson elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Edited by Parth Dhall May 01, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

MS Dhoni is back as CSK skipper (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Chennai Super Kings in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. SRH have won five and lost three matches. Meanwhile, CSK hope to resurrect their season after Ravindra Jadeja handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni. The news from the center is that Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Information A look at the team changes

Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube have made way for Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh in CSK's XI. Conway last played in the tournament opener this year, while Simarjeet makes his IPL debut. On the other hand, SRH go unchanged in the match.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The wicket has averaged over 160 in the first innings (last five matches). Eight matches have been played at MCA. The side batting first has stamped five wins.

Do you know? Here's the H2H record

Both teams have faced each other on 17 occasions in IPL. CSK have the upper hand with 12 wins, while SRH have triumphed on five occasions. This season, SRH (155/2) handed an eight-wicket drubbing to CSK (154/7) in the last match-up.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ambati Rayudu (CSK) has amassed 540 runs in 19 matches against SRH. He averages 45.00. Veteran pacer Dwayne Bravo (CSK) has pocketed 14 wickets this season at 18.50. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has racked up 228 runs in eight matches this season. He averages 45.60. Right-arm quick Umran Malik (SRH) has scalped 15 wickets in IPL 2022. He averages 15.93.

Captaincy Jadeja hands CSK captaincy back to Dhoni

On Saturday, Jadeja handed the CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni. Jadeja had overtaken Dhoni ahead of the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The former had become only the third player to lead CSK in the IPL. Jadeja hasn't quite performed as per expectations this season. He averages 22.40 with the bat and 42.60 with the ball.