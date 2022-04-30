Sports

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands CSK captaincy back to Dhoni

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands CSK captaincy back to Dhoni

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 30, 2022, 07:29 pm 3 min read

CSK have lost six matches under Jadeja in IPL 2022

In a major development, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has handed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back to MS Dhoni. Jadeja had overtaken Dhoni ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former had become only the third player to lead CSK in the IPL. Under him, the Yellow Army has won only two of eight matches this season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni had handed over the reins of defending champions, CSK, to Jadeja.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni wanted the transition in captaincy to be smooth.

However, CSK have already suffered six defeats this season.

Notwithstanding, Jadeja's decision to pass the baton to Dhoni again comes as a surprise.

Quote A look at CSK's official statement

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested Dhoni to lead CSK. Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," a CSK statement read.

Jadeja Did captaincy take a toll on Jadeja's performance?

In the last couple of seasons, Jadeja has established himself as one of the most effective all-rounders in the cash-rich league. He was on a roll in IPL 2021, having registered 227 runs and 13 wickets. Overall, he has 2,386 runs and 127 wickets to his name. In the ongoing season, Jadeja averages 22.40 with the bat and 42.60 with the ball.

Wins Most successful IPL captain in terms of wins

Skipper Dhoni has a tally of 121 wins in 204 matches, most as a captain in the IPL. He has been on the losing front on 82 occasions, while one match did not have a result (NR: 1). The CSK skipper enjoys a win percentage of 59.60, the best among players who have led in over 100 games.

Do you know? Only player to lead in over 200 matches

Dhoni (204) is the only player to have featured in more than 200 games as a captain in IPL. He achieved this feat in IPL 2021. He is above Virat Kohli (140), Rohit Sharma (138), and Gautam Gambhir (129) on the tally.

What next? What next for CSK?

CSK are languishing at the bottom half of IPL 2022 points table (ninth). They recently suffered an 11-run defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Another defeat could put an end to CSK's campaign this season. Dhoni, who has been batting rather freely this season, averages 44.00 after eight games. It will be interesting to see if he plays with a similar bravado after reclaiming captaincy.