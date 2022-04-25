Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against SL: Details here

Written by V Shashank Apr 25, 2022, 08:10 pm 3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan returns to the mix (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have announced a 16-member squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka that will commence on May 11. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan would be returning to the mix. He had opted out of the two-match Test series against SA citing personal reasons. Bangladesh eventually suffered a 2-0 drubbing at the hands of the Proteas. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lately, Bangladesh suffered a humiliating 2-0 white-wash defeat in South Africa.

The Bangla Tigers' feeble batting line-up was the chief cause of defeat.

They registered scores of 53 and 80 in the fourth innings of the first and second Tests, respectively.

Shakib Al Hasan's addition bolsters Bangladesh's Test line-up.

He would look to build on his form from where he left.

Information Nayeem replaces Mehidy Hasan in the Test squad

As per a recent report by Cricbuzz, off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has replaced Mehidy Hasan in the 16-member unit. Mehidy (initially a member of the squad) suffered a finger injury during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League on April 24. His position is doubtful for the second Test. Nayeem, who has scalped 25 wickets in seven Tests, last donned the whites against West Indies (2021).

Duo Taskin remains unavailable, Shoriful's inclusion subject to fitness

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam had missed the entire Test series against South Africa owing to an ankle injury. His addition to the Bangladeshi squad against Sri Lanka is subject to fitness. Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed remains unavailable for selection. The right-arm quick had picked a shoulder injury during the first Test in Durban. He still managed to rake in two wickets in the second innings.

Information How has Shakib fared against Sri Lanka in Tests?

Star all-rounder Shakib has clobbered 527 runs in seven Tests against SL. He averages 40.54 (one hundred and three fifties). He has affected 29 dismissals. Shakib scored 33 and 63 in his last Test match which was against Pakistan. He claimed figures of 0/52.

Duo Rejaur Raja, Shohidul Islam raring to receive maiden Test caps

Right-arm medium Rejaur Rahman Raja and Shohidul Islam would be expecting to make their Test debuts in the impending series. Raja has claimed 36 wickets in 11 FC matches. He averages 24.61 and has two five-wicket hauls to show. Meanwhile, Shohidul has pocketed 93 wickets in 35 FC matches at 28.90 (three five-fers). He bagged figures worth 1/33 in his lone T20I outing.

Schedule Bangladesh's schedule for the two Tests against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will be arriving in Bangladesh on May 8 (Sunday). They will be involved in a two-day practice Test at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram (May 11-12). The first Test is slated to commence on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The second Test will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, starting May 23.

WTC ICC WTC 2021-23 standings: Bangladesh occupy eighth spot

Bangladesh (PCT 16.66) are a spot above bottom-placed England (PCT 12.50) in the World Test Championship standings. Bangladesh have collected just 12 points from one win and five losses across three series. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka occupy the fifth spot in the standings (PCT 50). They have claimed 24 points from two wins and as many losses across two series.

Information Bangladesh's squad for the first Test

Bangladesh's squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness).