Bangladesh beat West Indies in the second ODI on Friday to seal the three-match series 2-0. After this win, the Tigers will want to complete a series whitewash. The Windies failed to get going with the bat once again, managing just 148 in 43.4 overs. Mehidy Hasan claimed figures of 4/25. In reply, Bangladesh (149/3) sealed a comfortable win. Here's more.

BAN vs WI Windies struggle with the bat for a second successive occasion

For the second time in a row, WI failed to get any momentum with the bat. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Bangladesh kept them under the mat. Rovman Powell scored 41 to help them get past 140. Besides Mehidy's performance, Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets. Tamim Iqbal was amongst the runs as Bangladesh chased down the target.

Bangladesh Notable feats scripted by the Bangladeshi bowlers

Shakib has raced to 266 career ODI scalps at 29.68. He needs four more to become Bangladesh's top wicket-taker in the format. Shakib has 24 ODI scalps against the Windies. Mehidy registered his best bowling figures in ODIs (4/25). This was also his second four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman (2/15) now has 113 wickets in ODIs.

Tamim Tamim Iqbal claims these records

Tamim (50) scored his second successive 40-plus knock in the series. The southpaw became the first Bangladeshi batsman to surpass the 1,000-run mark against WI in ODIs (1,027). He has achieved the tally at an average of 41.08. He now has seven ODI fifties against the Windies. Tamim notched his 48th career ODI fifty. He now has 7,296 career ODI runs at 36.84.

