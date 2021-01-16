Last updated on Jan 16, 2021, 10:12 am

Australia held off the Indian top-order in the second session after they were bundled out for 369 on Day 2 of the ongoing Brisbane Test. The visitors came out to bat post-lunch, managing 62/2 in 26 overs. Although Shubman Gill was outfoxed by Pat Cummins early on, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara took on the Australian bowlers. Here is more.

Session How did the session pan out?

Australia dominated the initial few overs as the Indian openers arrived in the centre. India could only register 11/1 in the first seven overs. Notably, the first boundary came in the fifth over as Gill crunched a length ball from Starc to covers. However, he was dismissed by Cummins in the seventh over. Right before tea, Nathan Lyon got rid of Rohit.

Batting Rohit steadied the Indian innings, but departed soon

Gill looked solid at the start, timing to ball to perfection against the Australian seamers. However, an error in judgment cost his wicket (7) as he nicked one to slips. Besides, Rohit broke the shackles after Gill's dismissal. He exhibited a number of strokes that eventually moved the scoreboard. Rohit (44) shared a 49-run stand with Pujara before he fell to Lyon.

Bowling Australian bowlers made a comeback before tea

The likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were on the money right from the beginning. They gave the Indian openers very less freebies during the session. Although Cummins handed Australia the initial breakthrough, he proved expensive later on. At one stage, Rohit started bashing the Australian seamers, playing his strokes. In the 20th over, Lyon had the last laugh as he trapped Rohit.

Do you know? Australia bowled out for 369 in first innings