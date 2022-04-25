Sports

IPL 2022, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings: Records broken

Punjab Kings have beaten Chennai Super Kings in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Yellow Army failed to chase 188 even though Ambati Rayudu kept them in the hunt. Earlier, an unbeaten 88 by Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation for PBKS' win. Defending champions CSK lost their sixth match of the ongoing season.

Match How did the match pan out?

PBKS were off to a steady start after CSK elected to field. Although PBKS lost Mayank Agarwal early, Dhawan kept them afloat in the Powerplay. He accelerated in time to reach his 46th IPL half-century. Top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed a 32-ball 42. Dhawan returned unbeaten as PBKS compiled 187/4. CSK faced a batting collapse. They fell short despite Rayudu's phenomenal knock.

Feats Second player to complete 6,000 IPL runs

Dhawan has become only the second player after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 runs in IPL. The senior opener touched the 6,000-run mark in his 200th IPL appearance. Dhawan now has the highest score by a player playing their 200th match. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 88 (59), registering his 46th half-century in the IPL. He broke the record of Rohit (68).

Do you know? Milestone match for Dhawan

Dhawan has become only the eighth player to feature in 200 or more matches in the IPL. At present, he has the joint-sixth-most appearances after MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa.

Milestone Dhawan races to 9,000 T20 runs

Dhawan attained another significant feat in the match. He became only the third Indian after Kohli and Rohit Sharma to complete 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. A total of 1,759 runs have come in internationals. Both Kohli (10,392) and Rohit (10,048) own over 10,000 T20 runs. Interestingly, Dhawan is the only Indian to have slammed over 1,000 fours in the format.

Numbers A look at other interesting numbers

Dhawan now has the most number of runs against a single opposition in the IPL. He owns 1,029 runs at 44.73 against CSK. Dhawan is the third player after Rohit Sharma and David Warner to record over 1,000 runs against a franchise. CSK batter Rayudu slammed his 22nd IPL fifty, his first of the ongoing season. Rajapaksa raced to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.