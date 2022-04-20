Sports

Virat Kohli completes 100 matches without a century: Key stats

Virat Kohli completes 100 matches without a century: Key stats

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 20, 2022, 08:36 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL (Image Credit: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli's lean patch with the bat continues in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper got out for a golden duck in the match against Lucknow Supergiants. It was the first time in five years that he was dismissed for a duck in the IPL. It also marked Kohli's 100th competitive game without scoring a century.

Context Why does this story matter?

The run-drought of Kohli does not seem to end.

Earlier this year, he stepped down as Team India's Test captain.

The Indian batter was later replaced by Rohit Sharma as captain in all three formats.

India will tour England and Australia for multi-format series and T20 World Cup, respectively, later this year.

Hence, India cannot afford an out-of-form Kohli in these crucial campaigns.

Stats 100 competitive games without a century

Kohli has now contested 100 competitive games without scoring a century. This includes 17 Tests, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is, and 37 IPL matches. The former Indian skipper's last century came in 2019 during the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. He had scored 136 off 194 during India's first innings. Since then, Kohli has failed to touch the three-digit figure in competitive cricket.

Numbers A look at his recent form

Since the start of 2020, Kohli averages less than 50 in T20Is (47.35), less than 40 in ODIs (39), and less than 30 in Tests (28.03). He also fared poorly in India's last Test series against Sri Lanka. Kohli scored just 81 runs across three innings against the Island Nation. Since November 2019, he has scored just 841 runs in 30 Test innings.

IPL 2022 Lean run in IPL 2022

So far in IPL 2022, Kohli has racked up 119 runs in seven games at an average of 19.83. He owns a strike rate of just 123.95 and has failed to get going in the powerplay overs (0-6). His season-best score is 48, which came against Mumbai Indians. Kohli has hit only two sixes and nine fours in the edition.

Information Most runs in IPL

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. He has scored 6,402 runs in 206 innings at a strike rate of 129.83. Moreover, the former RCB skipper also has five centuries and 42 half-centuries in the tournament.

International record Third-most International centuries

With 70 centuries to his name, Kohli ranks third on the list of highest international centuries across all formats. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71) on the tally. Kohli (23,650 runs) is seventh on the list of batters with the most numbers of runs in the history of cricket. The elite list is led by Tendulkar with 34,357 runs.

Do you know? Kohli's phenomenal purple patch

Between January 2016 and November 2019, Kohli hit 10,331 runs from 158 international games at a brilliant average of 71.24. He scored 36 centuries and seven double-tons during the phase. He averaged 66.79 in Tests, 83.73 in ODIs, and 55.15 in T20Is.