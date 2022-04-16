Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 16, 2022, 11:49 am 3 min read

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on a ready-to-charge Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. DC (215/5) played ferociously in the last outing against KKR, scripting a 44-run win. Meanwhile, RCB (193/9) fell short by 23 runs versus CSK. Here are the venue-specific details ahead of this riveting encounter.

Details Pitch report and conditions

Contrary to what Wankhede is known for, the wicket hasn't offered many high-scoring affairs this season. The venue has averaged a first innings score of 152 this season. The side chasing has won four of the five matches. Pacers have been menacing in the powerplay overs. Spinners have punched impressive figures as well. Dew will aid the batters as the game progresses.

DC How have DC fared at the Wankhede Stadium?

Delhi Capitals have five wins from 12 matches at Wankhede. Their maiden fixture at this venue dates back to May 2008 (vs RR). DC (87) were handed a 105-run drubbing in the first semi-final. The Capitals last played a game at Wankhede on April 18, 2021. DC (198/4) were up against PBKS (195/4), whom they beat by six wickets.

RCB How have RCB fared at the Wankhede Stadium?

Royal Challengers Bangalore too have five wins from 12 matches at Wankhede. Notably, four of RCB's wins have been while batting second. They first played at Wankhede on April 20, 2008 (vs MI). RCB (166/5) chased down the target in 19.4 overs, beating MI by five wickets. In this edition, they squared off against RR (169/3). RCB (173/6) thumped the latter by four wickets.

Data Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

CSK have the lowest total at Wankhede this season: 131 (vs KKR). Meanwhile, RCB have the highest total at Wankhede: 173 (vs RR). KKR have the biggest margin of a win at this venue: six wickets (vs CSK, PBKS). Meanwhile, RR have the biggest margin of a win (run-wise) at Wankhede: three runs (vs LSG).

Information A look at the key stats

Overall, a total of 57 wickets have fallen at Wankhede this season. Pacers have rendered clinical exhibitions so far, claiming 36 wickets. They scalped seven wickets in the game between LSG and RR. Spinners have bagged 17 wickets, including six from the last outing.

Information DC vs RCB: Telecast details

