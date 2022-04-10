Sports

IPL 2022, DC overpower KKR: List of records broken

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Batting first, DC powered themselves to 215/5 in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner slammed their respective fifties. In response, KKR lost wickets at crucial junctures to surrender the tie. DC claimed their second win this season.

DC innings DC power past 200 in style

DC started on a frantic pace as the openers put on 93 runs. Warner and Rishabh Pant added another valuable 55 runs for the second wicket. KKR fought back, reducing DC to 166/5 in the 17th over. However, Axar Patel (22*) and Shardul Thakur (29*) maximized to help DC amass 215/5. Pat Cummins (0/51) was the costliest of the KKR bowlers.

KKR innings How did KKR's innings pan out?

KKR needed a fast start in this mammoth chase but were pegged back by Khaleel Ahmed, who dismissed both openers in the powerplay overs. Venkatesh Iyer scored 18 as Ajinkya Rahane struggled for his 14-ball 8. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana added a superb stand before falling in quick succession. DC gained control thereafter with Kuldeep Yadav blowing the Knights away.

DC DC post fourth-highest total versus KKR

DC's 215/5 is now the fourth-highest total versus KKR in the competition's history. Notably, DC have piled up the highest score versus KKR (228/4, 2020) and the third-highest as well (219/4, 2018). DC have three totals in excess of 200 versus KKR in the IPL now. This is also the highest team total in the IPL 2022 season.

Shaw Shaw scores his 12th IPL fifty

Shaw hammered a 29-ball 51 upfront for DC, hitting seven fours and two sixes. He had a strike rate of 175.86. Shaw has raced to 12 IPL fifties, including two this season. Overall, he has amassed 1,465 runs in the IPL. He has gone past 50 IPL sixes (51). Shaw has 392 runs versus KKR now 56.00. He hammered his fifth fifty versus KKR.

Warner Warner attains these feats

Warner was at his best for DC, scoring 61 from 45 balls. The southpaw smashed six fours and two sixes. The Aussie international has become the second batter after Rohit Sharma (1,018) to get past 975 runs against KKR (976). This was his fifth fifty versus KKR. Overall, Warner has become the fifth player to surpass 5,500 runs (5,514). He has 51 IPL fifties.

Narine Narine achieves these numbers

KKR ace spinner Sunil Narine was the best bowler for them, clocking figures worth 2/21 from four overs. Narine has raced to 147 wickets at 24.52. He surpassed the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin (146 each). Narine is the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker versus DC, matching the tally of Dwayne Bravo (21). He now has four scalps in IPL 2022.

Iyer, Rana Iyer and Rana attain these feats

Iyer slammed a crucial 33-ball 54. He hit five fours and two sixes. This was Iyer's 17th IPL fifty. He now has 2,498 runs at 31.62. Iyer got past Shaun Marsh (2,477) and Steve Smith (2,485) in terms of runs. Rana (30) has got to 1,889 runs at 27.37. Rana now has 320 runs versus DC at 32.00.

Bowling 50 IPL scalps for Kuldeep Yadav

Khaleel Ahmed was sensational for DC, claiming three vital scalps. The left-arm pacer has seven wickets in IPL 2022, including 39 in total. Kuldeep Yadav shined against his former side KKR, picking up four wickets. The left-arm spinner chipped in with figures worth 4/35. He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 (10). Kuldeep now has 50 IPL wickets.