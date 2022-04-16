Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 16, 2022, 06:29 pm 3 min read

CSK scripted their maiden win of the season over RCB (Source: Twitter/@imjadeja)

Gujarat Titans (GT) would look to maintain their dominant run when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. GT have arguably been the best side so far. The Hardik Pandya-led side has won four of their five matches. Meanwhile, CSK registered their maiden win of the season over RCB. Here's the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

MCA has hosted five matches this season. The wicket boasts an average first innings total in excess of 170. Meanwhile, the side batting first has chronicled three wins. The venue's last outing witnessed PBKS (198/5) stomp MI (186/9) by 12 runs. The match between GT and CSK can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

GT Can the Titans trump the Super Kings?

Gujarat Titans have shown that they are stacked with match-winners. Batting-wise, one can count on Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, who have made merry with the bat of late. Abhinav Manohar and veteran David Miller's finishing abilities deserve all the appreciation. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan's cricketing prowess needs no introduction. And, right-arm quicks Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami have been clicking wickets at regular intervals.

Do you know? CSK enjoy a win percentage of 75 at MCA

Chennai Super Kings have won six of their eight matches at MCA. They have won their last four matches at this venue, with three of them coming in a run-chase. They first played at MCA versus Pune Warriors India in 2012. CSK (155/5) lost to PWI by seven wickets. CSK (159/9) beat PBKS by five wickets in their last outing in 2018.

CSK Can CSK ride on their maiden triumph?

CSK can deflate GT's momentum given the competence of Jadeja & Co. Batters Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube are enjoying a stupendous run. Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran Ambati Rayudu could join the party soon. All-rounders Moeen Ali and Jadeja have had their successes as well. Pacer Dwayne Bravo's colossal experience coupled with Maheesh Theekshana's spin-prowess could be a dominating factor for their triumph.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI

GT (probable XI): Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal. CSK (probable XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Robin Uthappa (CSK) has slammed 194 runs in five matches this season. His scores read 28, 50, 13, 15, and 88. Shivam Dube (CSK) has hoarded 207 runs this season at 51.75. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (GT) has smashed 228 runs at 76.00. He has also recorded four wickets. Right-arm quick Lockie Ferguson (GT) has taken 8 scalps this season at 19.25.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson. Fantasy XI (option 2): Matthew Wade, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Maheesh Theekshana.