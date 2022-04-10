Sports

Decoding Sunil Narine's numbers in IPL

Written by V Shashank Apr 10, 2022, 11:37 pm 2 min read

Sunil Narine wrapped figures of 2/21 against DC (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

On Sunday, Sunil Narine (2/21) grabbed mind-boggling figures in KKR's defeat against Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. What's striking is how KKR conceded 215 runs, but Narine sailed through with an economy of 5.20. The spin maestro proved to be the silver lining for KKR. Here we decode Narine's numbers in IPL.

Since making his IPL debut in 2012, Narine has been one of KKR's go-to men when in distress.

His economical exploits have saved the Kolkata Knight Riders from the jaws of defeat on many occasions.

A two-time IPL winner (2012, 2014), Narine continues to be a mystery for the batters.

He is punching note-worthy performances even in his 11th season of IPL.

IPL 2022 Narine continues to be an enigma for batters

The mystery spinner has the best economy rate in the season underway. Across five matches, Narine has maintained an economy of 4.85 and has picked 4 wickets. The Trinidadian's performance in the first four matches read 0/15, 1/12, 1/23, and 0/26. He then doled out a jaw-dropping show versus DC (2/21) to prove why he's among the top bowlers in T20 cricket.

IPL A look at Narine's IPL career in numbers

Narine ranks seventh in the list of leading wicket-takers in the cash-rich tournament. He has claimed 147 wickets in 139 matches at 24.52. He has maintained an awe-striking economy of 6.67. He has snatched a record seven four-wicket hauls in IPL. In addition to that, Narine has a five-fer to his name (5/19) which he registered against PBKS in 2012.

Records A look at other notable records of Narine

Narine has received the "Player of the Match" award on 12 occasions. He has a hat-trick in IPL which he pinned down versus PBKS in Mohali in 2013. He dismissed the likes of David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, and Gurkeerat Singh. The off-spinner has taken 20 and more wickets against five franchises to date (CSK, MI, DC, PBKS, and RCB).