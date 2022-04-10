Sports

IPL 2022, RR beat LSG: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 10, 2022, 11:35 pm 3 min read

Trent Boult claimed two wickets in the first over (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Batting first, RR posted 165/6 in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 59. In response, LSG were rocked at the start and that played a role in their defeat. RR claimed their third win from four games this season.

RR innings Hetmyer powers RR past the 160-run mark

RR got off to a decent start with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal adding 42 runs for the opening wicket. However, LSG hit back to reduce RR to 67/4 in the 10th over. Hetmyer got alongside R Ashwin to add a valuable stand. Ashwin (28) retired out before Riyan Parag (8) and Trent Boult (2*) supported Hetmyer. Krishnappa Gowtham claimed 2/30.

LSG How did LSG's innings pan out?

LSG were off to a terrible start, losing three wickets for 14 runs. Deepak Hooda (25) added a 38-run stand alongside Quinton de Kock. RR hit back to reduced LSG to 74/5 in the 12th over. De Kock and Krunal Pandya looked to get LSG going. However, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed QDK to make inroads. Kuldeep Sen bowled an excellent last over.

Hetmyer Hetmyer smashes third IPL fifty

Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind 59* from just 36 balls. He smashed one four and six sixes. The aggressive batter has raced to 685 runs in the competition. This was his maiden fifty in IPL 2022 and third overall. He has amassed 168 runs from four games this season at a strike rate of 178.72.

Duo Buttler and Padikkal register these numbers

Buttler was dismissed for 13 on Sunday. However, the Englishman (2,186) managed to surpass Rahul Dravid's IPL runs tally of 2,174 runs. 21-year-old Padikkal hit 29 runs versus LSG. The southpaw has raced to 998 runs and is two shy of 1,000. He also went past the 100-run mark in IPL 2022 (114).

Stats Contrasting numbers for Rahul and Boult

KL Rahul (0) scored a golden duck for the second time this season and a third overall. He was bowled by Trent Boult, who has now dismissed Rahul on three occasions. As per Cricketpedia, Rahul has managed 78 runs off 42 balls by Boult. Boult also dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham for a first-ball duck. He has raced to 83 scalps, surpassing Imran Tahir's tally (82).

Chahal 150 IPL wickets for Chahal

Chahal (4/41) has now raced to 150 career IPL wickets. He is now the joint-fifth highest wicket-taker in IPL. Chahal equaled the tally of Harbhajan Singh. As per Cricketpedia, Chahal has now dismissed QDK on seven occasions in the IPL. The wrist-spinner has the most wickets in IPL 2022 (11). He has the most wickets in death overs this season (6).