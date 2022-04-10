Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding Shubman Gill's performance versus Sunrisers Hyderabad

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 10, 2022

Shubman Gill has scored 232 runs across 9 innings vs SRH (Image Credit: Twitter/gujarat_titans)

Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 21 of Indian Premier League 2022 season on Monday. Shubman Gill will be a key asset for GT in this encounter. He recently slammed a brilliant 96 off 59 against Punjab Kings in a match-winning cause. Moreover, he looks in excellent form this season. Hence, we analyze his numbers against SRH.

Shubman has come across a youngster to watch out for right since his debut in the IPL.

He was brilliant in last season too, scoring 478 runs at a strike rate of 118.90.

He has impressive numbers against SRH as well.

Shubman was roped in by GT at a price of Rs. 7 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

vs SRH Shubman has decent numbers against SRH

Shubman has quite enjoyed the challenge posed by SRH in the games to date. He has racked up 232 runs across 9 innings at an impressive average of 38.66. The youngster has a strike rate of 112.62. He has also pinned down two fifties against the Kane Williamson-led side. The GT batter also smashed a fifty last season against the Orange Army.

Contest Shubman vs SRH bowlers in IPL

As per Cricketpedia, Shubman has scored 31 runs off 33 balls by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while the latter has dismissed him once in IPL. Against T Natarajan, he has amassed 23 runs off 16 deliveries and has remained unbeaten. In his brief encounter with Washington Sundar, the explosive batter has scored 6 runs off 6 balls, while the off-spinner has remained wicket-less against him.

IPL 2022 A look at his performance in IPL 2022

So far, the stylish batter has scored 180 runs across three innings while striking at 166.66. He was dismissed on a duck in GT's first match against Lucknow Super Giants. Nonetheless, Shubman recorded an excellent comeback with a brilliant 84 off 46 and 96 off 59 in the next matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings respectively.

Do you know? Shubman Gill's numbers in the IPL

Across 58 innings, Shubman has accumulated 1,597 runs at an average of 33.27. He has a strike rate of 126.74. He has struck 12 fifties and has hit 154 fours and 41 sixes. His recent 96 (vs PBKS) is his highest score in IPL .