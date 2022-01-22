Sports

Ganguly has his say about show-cause notice claims involving Kohli

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 22, 2022

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Friday rejected the reports that he wanted to serve former skipper Virat Kohli with a show-cause notice. On Thursday, a report in India Ahead claimed that Ganguly wanted to issue a notice to Kohli ahead of the South Africa series for his press conference. Reacting to the news, Ganguly told ANI that these reports are "not true."

Context Why does it matter?

Kohli has been embroiled in controversies since leaving the T20I captaincy.

Last month, it further escalated after Kohli held a press conference to deny the rumors that he was asked not to leave captaincy.

Kohli even targeted the board for sacking him as ODI captain, saying that he was told about the decision 90 minutes before the announcement.

He left Test captaincy last week.

Details The heart of the matter

According to a report in India Ahead, Ganguly was perturbed by Kohli's comments following his removal as ODI captain and wanted to issue a show-cause notice. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah intervened and convinced Ganguly against sending the notice. Meanwhile, board members did not want to make things obnoxious for Indian players who were playing in South Africa by sending a notice to Kohli.

Captaincy Controversy regarding ODI captaincy

Kohli stepped down from the T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the 2021 World Cup. Subsequently, he was removed from ODI captaincy. Following Kohli's removal, Ganguly in an interview told ANI that he spoke to him regarding the change in leadership and asked him not to leave T20I captaincy. Later, Kohli in a press conference said that his decision to leave captaincy was "well-received."

Tests Kohli stepped down as captain in Test cricket

Kohli led India to a historic win in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. However, India lost in Johannesburg and Cape Town. A day after India's series defeat, Kohli stepped down as Test captain. He has officially given up captaincy across all three formats. While Rohit leads the white-ball sides, the BCCI is yet to name the red-ball captain.

Reign Kohli took charge of all three formats in 2017

Kohli took charge of India's Test side in December 2014 after MS Dhoni retired. He went on to become the nation's most successful Test captain in terms of wins. The former was named the captain of ODI and T20I sides in 2017. Kohli led India in 50 T20Is, winning 30 of them (two Super Overs). India played 95 ODIs in his leadership (65 wins).