Sports

IPL auction: 5 foreign players who could start bidding war

IPL auction: 5 foreign players who could start bidding war

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 22, 2022, 03:11 pm 3 min read

Pat Cummins could start a bidding war among foreigners in the IPL (Photo Credict: Twitter/@IPL)

With Indian Premier League mega auction set to be held next month, most of the teams must have already finalized their buying strategy and the players they would like to add to their squad. Having done with the player retention and draft picks, the 10 IPL teams will aim to add quality names. We decode the foreigners who could start a bidding war.

Context Why does it matter?

Overall, 1214 players have registered themselves for the auction.

Out of these, 318 are overseas players.

While some of these players would go unsold, there are going to be some lucky cricketers who will start a bidding war amid the IPL teams.

From Pat Cummins, Shakib Al Hasan to David Warner, there are some big international stars in the auction pool.

David Warner The standout performer

(Photo Credit: Insta/@davidwarner31)

Warner was the standout performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad since joining them in 2014. He finished as their leading run-getter - 2020 (548), 2019 (692), 2017 (641), 2016 (848), 2015 (562), and 2014 (528) - in every season he played, barring 2021, yet SRH released him. Overall, he has scored 5,449 runs at 41.59. Warner has smashed 50 fifties and four tons.

Jonny Bairstow Bairstow could be pivotal at the top

(Photo Credict: Twitter/@jbairstow21)

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow is another player, who can get several teams interested due to his performance at the top. So far, he has played 28 games in IPL and racked up 1,038 runs with the help of one hundred and seven fifties. He averages 41.52 and has a staggering strike rate of 142.19 in the cash-rich league. He scored 248 runs in 2021.

Pat Cummins The Australian could attract several teams

(Photo Credict: Twitter/@patcummins30)

Australia's Pat Cummins, who is known for his perfect line and length, is another player foreign player to watch out for in the auction. He has picked up 38 wickets in the IPL in 37 games at 30.13. He has also struck two half-centuries as well. Notably, Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 15.50 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

Kagiso Rabada Rabada can attract maximum bid

(Photo Credict: Twitter/@KagisoRabada25)

South Africa's pace machine Kagiso Rabada was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction. He could attract maximum bid, given his bowling prowess. He has bagged 76 wickets in 50 IPL games at 20.53 with his best figures being 4/21. Rabada has maintained an economy rate of 8.21. He claimed a total of 15 wickets in 15 games in IPL 2021.

Shakib Al Hasan Shakib could be top pick as an all-rounder

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has impressed everyone with his performance in the league over the years. So far, he has scored 793 runs in 73 games with the help of two fifties. He has also picked up 63 wickets in the tournament at 29.19. Shakib did not fare well in 2021 as he managed to take just four wickets, besides scoring 47 runs.