Virat Kohli set to complete 8,000 Test runs: Key stats

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has scored 7,854 runs in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's regular Test captain Virat Kohli missed the second Test in Johannesburg with an upper back spasm. Head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed that the former will likely return to action in the third Test in Cape Town. If fit, Kohli will play his 99th Test. He also has an opportunity to complete 8,000 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli, who sat out of the Johannesburg Test, hasn't been at his best lately.

He hasn't scored an international ton in over two years (more than 50 innings).

Since his last century (November 2019), he has scored 2,078 runs from 52 international games at 39.20.

However, he is set to add another feather to his cap.

Kohli eyes the 8000-run mark in Tests.

Milestone Kohli will become sixth Indian with over 8,000 Test runs

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

In a Test career spanning over a decade, Kohli has scored 7,854 runs from 98 matches at an incredible average of 50.34. He requires 146 more to complete 8,000 runs in Test cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), Virender Sehwag (8,781), and VVS Laxman (8,586) have reached this landmark for Team India.

Information Kohli eyes the 6,000-run mark as captain

As captain, Kohli has smashed 5,756 runs from 67 Tests at an average of 54.81. He is eyeing the 6,000-run mark while leading in Test cricket. Only Graeme Smith (8,659), Allan Border (6,623), and Ricky Ponting (6,542) have over 6,000 Test runs as captain.

Records Other records Kohli can break

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Kohli led India to a phenomenal victory in Centurion. He became the first Indian captain to win two Tests in South Africa. Kohli could now be the only Indian captain to win a Test series in the nation. He could register his 41st Test win as captain. Kohli is behind Smith (53), Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41) on the list (wins as captain).

Catches Kohli set to complete 100 catches in Tests

Over the years, Kohli has proved his mettle in the slip cordon. He is two away from completing 100 catches in Test cricket. Only Dravid (210), Laxman (135), Tendulkar (115), Gavaskar (108), and Mohammad Azharuddin (105) have taken 100 catches for India in the format. Kohli's compatriot, Rahane, is also set to take his 100th catch (99).