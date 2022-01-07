SA vs IND: Kohli likely to return for final Test

Jan 07, 2022

Virat Kohli expected to return for Cape Town Test (Photo Credit: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is expected to return for the final Test against South Africa. He missed the South Africa versus India second Test, which the visitors lost by seven wickets, due to a back spasm. In Kohli's absence, KL Rahul led India in Johannesburg. After the conclusion of the second Test, both Rahul and head coach Rahul Dravid hinted towards Kohli's inclusion.

Context Why does it matter?

A Kohli-less India stumbled to their first defeat at the Wanderers in the just concluded Test.

Throughout the match, it was visible that India missed the services of their best batter.

Though Kohli is going through a lean patch, he had been scoring 30s and 40s to stabilize a fragile Indian middle-order.

More than that, India were deprived of Kohli's intensity as a leader.

Statement Rahul Dravid on Kohli's return

At the post-match press conference, Dravid sounded hopeful of Kohli's return. "Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit," Dravid said, "With a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go in four days time," he added.

Rahul also echoed the sentiments of his coach about Kohli's possible return during the Cape Town Test. "Virat is feeling better already, he's been in the nets the last couple of days and he's been fielding and running around on the field," Rahul said.

Combination Who will go out on Kohli's return?

Kohli has scored 53 runs in two innings in the ongoing Test series at 26.50. Hanuma Vihari could go out to accommodate Kohli's return. Vihari impressed with an unbeaten 40 runs during the second innings of the second Test. If he retains his spot, it would mean India's under-fire seniors Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara could be axed from the team.

Series How has the series panned out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India started the South Africa tour with a thumping 113-run win in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead. It was India's first Test victory at the venue. In the second Test, SA bounced back and defeated India by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. The series decider between the two teams will be played in Cape Town, starting January 11.