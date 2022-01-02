Decoding the splendid run of New Zealand batter Devon Conway

Decoding the splendid run of New Zealand batter Devon Conway

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 02, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Devon Conway smashed his second Test ton at Mount Maunganui (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand top-order batter Devon Conway is enjoying his purple patch in Test cricket. Playing just his seventh Test innings, the 30-year-old slammed his second century in the format. He reached the landmark on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui. It was Conway's maiden Test innings at home. Here are the key stats.

Start Conway registered a double-century on Test debut

Conway was off to a terrific start in Test cricket. He registered a double-century on his Test debut (against England at Lord's). He became just the seventh batter to do so on debut in men's Test cricket. Conway was the ninth overseas player to score a double-century at Lord's. He recorded the second-highest Test score by a New Zealand player on debut.

Information A unique feat for Conway

Conway slammed his second Test ton in his maiden innings at home. He has become only the fifth man to score a century in maiden home and away innings. Others on the list are Harry Graham, Kepler Wessels, Azhar Mahmood, Andrew Strauss, and Michael Clarke.

Stats His stats in Test cricket

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Conway has amassed 501 runs at an astonishing average of 71.57 so far. He owns two hundreds and as many half-centuries. His scores in seven innings read as - 200 vs England, 23 vs England, 80 vs England, 3 vs England, 54 vs India, 19 vs India, and 122 vs Bangladesh. Conway smashed 16 fours and 1 six in his 122-run knock against Bangladesh.

International A look at other notable numbers

It is interesting to note that Conway averages over 50 in all three formats presently (Tests: 71.57, ODIs: 75.00, T20Is: 50.16). The left-handed batter has racked up 1,328 runs from 27 internationals at an incredible average of 60.36. He has slammed three centuries and seven half-centuries. Conway is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in international cricket since his debut (November 27, 2020).