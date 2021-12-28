Sports Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 10:49 am

Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital on Monday after his RT-PCR test returned positive

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly, has tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the former Indian captain was admitted to hospital on Monday night after his RT-PCR test returned positive. Ganguly, who is fully vaccinated, has been "traveling extensively" of late for his official duties. Earlier this year, he underwent angioplasty after complaining of chest pains.

Information A BCCI source informed about the development

A BCCI source, who is monitoring Ganguly's health, informed about the development. "He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," the source told PTI.

Health Ganguly is stable now

According to Ganguly's brother Snehasish, the BCCI President and the former Indian captain is stable currently. He informed that the latter was admitted to Woodlands hospital as a precautionary measure, considering his health conditions in recent times. "Sourav is stable. He underwent angioplasty earlier this year. So as a precautionary measure, he has been admitted to Woodlands," Snehasish told The Indian Express.

Ganguly Ganguly underwent angioplasty earlier this year

Earlier this year, Ganguly was hospitalized twice due to cardiac issues. The 49-year-old underwent angioplasty after he complained of discomfort in his chest. Ganguly had blockages in three coronary arteries. Eventually, he was diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease'. Last year, the BCCI President had to undergo home quarantine after Snehasish had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ganguly One of India's greatest captains

Ganguly remains one of the greatest Indian captains. He led India to several memorable series wins in foreign conditions. India also reached the final of 50-over World Cup in 2003. To date, Ganguly has the fourth-most runs for India in international cricket (18,575). The tally includes 11,363 runs in One-Day Internationals. After retiring, Ganguly went on to become the BCCI President.