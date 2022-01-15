Virat Kohli steps down as India's captain in Test cricket

Jan 15, 2022

Virat Kohli has left captaincy in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's captain in Test cricket with immediate effect. He confirmed the news a day after India lost the three-match Test series 1-2 to South Africa. Kohli had left captaincy from T20I cricket after the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup. The BCCI had later sacked him as captain in 50-over cricket, with Rohit Sharma replacing him.

Captaincy A look at the latest developments

Earlier this year, Kohli had announced that he would step down as India's T20I captain after the conclusion of the T20 WC. After India crashed out of the tournament, Rohit led India in the T20I series against New Zealand. Ahead of the South Africa tour, the BCCI announced that Rohit will lead India in ODIs as well. The decision gave rise to several controversies.

Support Kohli highlights the role of Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni

Highlighting the role of former Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni, Kohli said, "To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain."

Kohli India's most successful Test captain

Kohli took over the reins of India's Test side from Dhoni, who retired from the format in December 2014. Over seven years later, Kohli finishes as India's most successful Test captain. He had surpassed his predecessor Dhoni in terms of wins in 2019. Under Kohli, India won 40 of 68 Tests and lost 17. As many as 11 matches ended in a draw.

SA Only Indian captain with over one Test win in SA

In December 2021, Kohli led India to their fourth-ever Test win in South Africa. India defeated the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Kohli became the first Indian captain to win more than one Test in South Africa. He is also the first Asian captain to win two Boxing Day Tests. Under him, India won the MCG Test in December 2018.

Information Fourth-most Test wins as captain

Kohli added another feather to his cap in Centurion. He became the first-ever Indian skipper to win 40 Test matches. Kohli finished only behind legends Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41) on the overall list (wins as captain).