South Africa defeat India in third Test, win series 2-1

South Africa defeat India in third Test, win series 2-1

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 05:11 pm 5 min read

South Africa chased down 212 to win the third Test

South Africa have beaten India in the third Test at Newlands, Cape Town. A splendid knock by Keegan Petersen helped the hosts chase 212. Earlier, Rishabh Pant had brought back India in the hunt by scoring a scintillating century. The Proteas made a terrific turnaround to win the three-match series 2-1. They lost the series opener in Centurion. Here are the key records.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, India scored 223/10, courtesy of a gritty 79-run knock by Virat Kohli. In reply, India bowled out South Africa for 210 to take a 13-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul. Pant scored a magnificent hundred as India clawed their way to 198/10 in the second innings. South Africa chased down 212, riding on a resounding knock by Keegan Petersen.

Information South Africa maintain their dominance over India at home

With another remarkable win, South Africa maintain their dominance over India in home conditions. They have now won seven (1992/92, 1996/97, 2001/02, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2021/22) and drawn one series (2010/11) against India at home. In Johannesburg, South Africa broke India's unbeaten streak.

Pant Pant slams his fourth Test ton

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant slammed his fourth century in Test cricket. The 24-year-old got to the three-figure mark in the second innings on Day 3. It was his maiden ton against South Africa and third in Tests away from home. He smashed an unbeaten 100 off 139 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Feats First Indian wicket-keeper with a Test ton in SA

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to slam a Test hundred in South Africa. He has the most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test innings in South Africa. The previous highest was 90 by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2010/11 (Centurion). Pant is also the first Asian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in the Rainbow Nation.

Information Third Test century outside Asia

Pant registered his third Test century outside Asia, the most by an Indian wicket-keeper. The likes of Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha have one century each. Pant's first and only Test ton at home came in March 2021 (101 against England in Ahmedabad).

Jansen Marco Jansen: Find of the series

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South African seamer Marco Jansen was the find of the series. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker. Jansen, who featured in his debut Test series, took 19 wickets. He now has the most wickets for South Africa in the debut series (since re-admission). Jansen broke the record of legend Shaun Pollock, who scalped 16 wickets against England in 1995/96.

Rabada Kagiso Rabada achieves this feat

Kagiso Rabada finished as the leading wicket-taker of the three-match series. He accounted for 20 wickets from three matches at an incredible average of 19.05. Rabada now has the joint-second-most wickets for SA in a Test series against India (at home), with Allan Donald (20 in 1992/93 and 1996/97). Dale Steyn, who took 21 wickets in the 2010/11 series, tops this list.

Kohli Kohli's highest Test score since December 2020

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian skipper Kohli showcased incredible resistance in the first innings. He was extremely patient, having left several deliveries outside the off-stump. Kohli raced to his 28th half-century in the final session on Day 1. It was his first fifty of the ongoing series. Kohli was dismissed on 79, his highest Test score since December 2020 when he scored 74 against Australia (Adelaide).

Fifty Kohli's second-slowest half-century in Tests

Kohli registered his second-slowest half-century in Test cricket. He took 158 balls to score his 28th Test fifty. His slowest fifty came against England (171 balls) in 2012/13. This is the first time since his maiden double-century in June 2016 (against West Indies) that the number of Kohli's half-centuries (28) has exceeded that of centuries (27) in Test cricket.

Bumrah Bumrah registers his seventh five-wicket haul

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was impressive in the first innings. He took five wickets for 42 runs in 23.3 overs (8 maidens). It was Bumrah's seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Bumrah now has the joint-most five-fors since he made his Test debut in 2018 (Cape Town), with West Indies' Jason Holder and New Zealand's Tim Southee.

Do you know? India lost all 20 wickets to catches

India have become the first-ever side to have lost all 20 wickets to catches in a Test match. Five previous instances of 19 dismissals each: England vs Australia (1982/83), Pakistan vs Australia (2009/10), India vs SA (2010/11), England vs Australia (2013/14), SA vs England (2019/20).

Petersen Leading run-scorer of the series

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Top-order batter Keegan Petersen stood out in the entire series. His footwork was impressive throughout the three Tests. He laid the foundation of SA's victory at Newlands in the first innings (72). He followed it up with an 82-run knock in the run-chase. Petersen racked up 276 runs in three Tests at an average of 46.00, including three 50+ scores.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

India have lost their first Test under Kohli while defending a target in excess of 139. Pant has become the only Indian to score a Test century in a team total below 200. Kohli registered his 99th 50+ score in international cricket as a captain, playing his 99th Test. South Africa maintain their unbeaten streak against India at Newlands (won four and drawn two).