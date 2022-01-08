4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja helps Australia dominate the show

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 02:17 pm 3 min read

Australia bowled out England for 294 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test saw Australia be on top against England as they aim for a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Usman Khawaja's second successive century helped Australia declare their innings on 265/6 after England were bowled out for 294. In the chase of 388, England are 30/0 at stumps. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 4 How did Day 4 pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Day 3 of the Australia versus England fourth Test saw the visitors manage 258/7 at stumps. On Saturday, England added another 36 runs. Scott Boland finished with figures worth 4/36. In reply, Australia were reduced to 86/4 before Khawaja and Cameron Green added a brilliant 179-run stand for the fifth wicket. Khawaja managed 101* and Green scored 74. England have started cautiously (30/0).

Wickets Australia wrap up England's innings

Nathan Lyon bagged the first wicket of the day, luring Jack Leach (10) into a slog sweep and getting an edge. Bairstow, who resumed on his overnight score of 103, was out for 113, trying to dab a ball into the third man area. Boland claimed Bairstow's scalp and soon got Stuart Broad (15). He dug the ball short and cramped Broad for pace.

Aussies Australia lose four quick wickets

Australia didn't get the ideal start, losing David Warner early on. Marcus Harris couldn't convert his start, going for a fighting 61-ball 27. His decision to go with a release shot led to a downfall. Marnus Labuschagne (29) tried to cut and found an edge. Steve Smith (23) was trapped LBW by Jack Leach, who bowled a beauty. Australia were 86/4.

Duo A valiant stands helps Australia

Khawaja and Green took charge and stitched a valiant 179-run stand to deflate the Englishmen. Both players attacked the England bowlers, hitting a lot of boundaries. England's body language dropped as the bowlers erred in their offerings. Khawaja hit 10 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 101 from 138 balls. Green smashed 74 from 122 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a six.

Records A record-breaking show

After scoring 137 in the first innings, Khawaja finished unbeaten, hitting successive centuries in the ongoing SCG Test. As per ICC, Khawaja joined Doug Walters and Ricky Ponting as the only players to score centuries in both innings of a Test at the SCG, He is also the first to do so in an Ashes series.

Feats More terrific records for Khawaja

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

With twin centuries in an Ashes Test, Khawaja has become just the ninth player to achieve this mark. He joins the likes of Warren Bardsley, Herbert Sutcliffe, Wally Hammond, Dennis Compton, Arthur Morris, Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden, and Steve Smith As per cricket.com.au, Khawaja has become just the second Australian aged 35+ to have scored two centuries in a Test after Sir Don Bradman.