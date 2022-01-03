2nd Test: India elect to bat, KL Rahul replaces Kohli

2nd Test: India elect to bat, KL Rahul replaces Kohli

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

South Africa and India are clashing in Johannesburg (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

South Africa and India are locking horns in the 2nd Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. India, who won in Centurion, are vying for their first Test series win in South Africa. The news from the center is that India have won the toss and elected to bat. Notably, KL Rahul has replaced Virat Kohli as India's captain as the latter has an injury.

Teams Here are the two teams

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi. India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Information Why is Virat Kohli sitting out?

India's regular captain Virat Kohli is missing the Johannesburg Test. Stand-in captain KL Rahul, at the toss, revealed that the former has an upper back spasm. Recently, Rahul was named Team India's captain for the impending ODI series.

Changes A look at the team changes

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

For India, middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari has replaced Kohli in the batting order. The former scored back-to-back half-centuries for India A ahead of the Test series. On the other hand, the Proteas have made a couple of changes. Wicket-keeper Kyle Verryenne has replaced Quinton de Kock, who has retired from Test cricket. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier comes in for Wiaan Mulder.

Details Key details about the second Test

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is hosting the 2nd Test. It will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The wicket on this venue assists fast bowlers with pace and bounce. It also favors the batters, who usually play on the up. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performance Decoding India's Test performance at the Wanderers

India have played five Tests at the Wanderers. They are yet to be beaten here. Out of five, India have won two games, while three matches ended in a draw. India registered their first-ever win in South Africa at this venue (in 2006). Besides, their last victory came on the 2017/18 tour. India have played out three draws in 1992, 1997, and 2013 here.