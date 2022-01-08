David Warner opens up about his sacking as SRH captain

David Warner on Friday finally spoke about his controversial sacking as Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper. Warner had a forgettable outing during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Following his poor show in the first few games, New Zealand's Kane Williamson replaced him as SRH's skipper. To make the matters worse, Warner was dropped from the side. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

Warner has been SRH's star performer for quite some time.

He has been their leading run-getter in every season he played, barring 2021.

He guided them to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

And, despite all his heroics, he was not backed by the SRH management.

Warner was recalled in Hyderabad's team during the second leg of IPL but was dropped after two games.

Statement Here's what Warner has said regarding the matter

Speaking about his exclusion after getting sacked, Warner said that it does not send the right message to the youngsters. "If you are going to drop a captain and then not pick him in the team after what he has done, what message that sends to the young kids in the team?" an emotional Warner said during his conversation with Boria Majumdar.

Words I am not going to bite, says Warner

"At the end of the day, whatever happens, cop it cop it on the chin. If you want to have those conversations, just have them. It's not hard. Don't shy away from them. I am not going to bite. I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team," Warner further added.

Stats Warner's performance for SRH

Though Warner's stint with SRH did not have an amicable end, he remains their leading run-getter with 4,014 runs at 49.55. He hit two tons and 40 fifties for SRH. He was their top-scorer for six seasons - 2020 (548), 2019 (692), 2017 (641), 2016 (848), 2015 (562), and 2014 (528). Warner was banned from IPL 2018 for his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal.

Feats Notable feats achieved by Warner in the IPL

Warner has scored 5,449 runs in the IPL at 41.59. He is the fifth leading run-getter in the tournament and the only foreigner in the top 5. He has scored four tons and 50 fifties in the marquee event. The southpaw holds the record for the most fifties in the cash-rich league. He has won the Orange Cap thrice in 2015, 2017, and 2019.