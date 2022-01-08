The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood to miss fifth Test

The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood to miss fifth Test

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 08, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

Hazlewood out of final Test (Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricketAus)

Ace Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the final Ashes Test against England due to an injury. Hazlewood picked a side strain during the Ashes tournament opener in Gabba, which Australia won by nine wickets. In Hazlewood's absence, Victorian pacer Scott Boland is expected to retain his spot in Australia's playing XI. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

With his exit from the final Test, Hazlewood's Test summer is over.

However, Cricket Australia is hopeful he will recover in time for the white-ball series against New Zealand.

Hazlewood's injury has given Boland's Ashes dream a new life.

He has been sensational so far and will want to continue his run.

The fifth Test will get underway on January 14.

Statement Justin Langer on Hazlewood

"Unfortunately Josh hasn't come up, hopefully, he'll be right for the white-ball game," Australia coach Justin Langer said on Friday. "It's been really tough on him, he's been really hanging out to play this Ashes like everyone," he added. Langer also said that Australia have missed Hazlewood's services much like England are "missing one of their premier fast bowlers in Jofra Archer" in Ashes.

Details Hazlewood to remain in Sydney

Hazlewood will now stay in Sydney for the next three weeks to undergo his treatment before joining Australia's squad for the limited-overs series. "Hazlewood, the national selection panel and sports science and sports medicine ream agreed he would remain in Sydney for the next three weeks before joining the squad for the ODIs against New Zealand and T20I Series against Sri Lanka," CA said.

Stats Scott Boland's performance in Ashes so far

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Boland started his Test career on an emphatic note in Melbourne by taking seven wickets in his debut match, including a 6/7 in the second innings. He followed it up by taking a four-wicket haul during England's first innings in the ongoing Sydney Test. He took the wickets of opener Zak Crawley, England skipper Joe Root, centurion Jonny Bairstow, and Stuart Broad.

SCG Test How has the SCG Test panned out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

At the end of Day 4, Australia are on top in the SCG Test. Batting first, Australia scored 416/8 before declaring their innings. Usman Khawaja hit a sensational 137 on his return. In reply, England managed to score just 294 runs, despite Bairstow's ton (113). Khawaja's second ton at SCG helped Australia to 265/6d. In the chase of 388, England are 30/0 at stumps.