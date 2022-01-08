FA Cup, Manchester City reach fourth round: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Man City hammered Swindon Town 4-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IlkayGuendogan)

Manchester City beat Swindon Town 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup. Youngster Cole Palmer had a terrific night for the Premier League champions, scoring one and making another goal. Palmer was handed a start in the absence of several first-team players due to COVID-19 against the League Two side. Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and IIkay Gundogan scored as well.

Context Why does it matter?

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was missing from the dugout as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Despite the issues, City were too strong against the Robins.

City named a strong side to face Swindon Town and were merciless, dominating the game with 23 shots and 77% ball possession.

Details How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@gabrieljesus9)

The in-form Silva met a low cross from Palmer to help City get an early lead. Jesus scored the second goal after the hosts gifted City possession on the edge of the area. Gundogan then beat Lewis Ward with a free-kick from 25 before the Swindon goal-keeper did well to save Jesus' penalty minutes later. Harry McKirdy pulled a goal back for Swindon.

Twitter Post Man City get the job done

Goals Gundogan, Bernardo and Jesus add to their tally

Gundogan scored his third goal of the season for City. He now has 42 goals in 225 matches for City in all competitions. Playing his 222nd game for City, Bernardo has 43 goals, including his eighth of the season. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has raced to 88 goals for City in what was his 215th match for them in all competitions.

Stats 23rd win for City this season

(Photo credit: Twitter/@gabrieljesus9)

Man City won their 23rd match in all competitions in the ongoing 2021-22 season. Besides this win, City have won 17 games in the Premier League, four in the Champions League, and had pocketed one victory in the Carabao Cup before being ousted. They have also netted 81 goals so far this season in all competitions.

Information Key matches to be held tonight

FA Cup champions Leicester City will face Watford at home tonight. The match will be held at 8:30 PM IST. Everton will take on Hull City away from home, whereas, Chelsea host Chesterfield. Both matches will be held at 11:00 PM IST.