Sports SA vs India, 1st Test: Visitors bundled out for 327

SA vs India, 1st Test: Visitors bundled out for 327

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 02:53 pm

Lungi Ngidi took six wickets in the first innings

South Africa have skittled out Team India for 327 in the first innings of the opening Test at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. India suffered a batting collapse in the first session on Day 3 after the second day was washed out. South African pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada struck in quick succession, with the former taking a five-wicket haul.

Innings How did India's innings pan out?

India were off to a brilliant start after skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shared a century before the latter departed. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli couldn't settle down. Rahul, who slammed his ton, returned unbeaten with Ajinkya Rahane as India finished on 272/3 at stumps. Ngidi demolished the middle order on Day 3 as India perished on 327.

Rahul KL Rahul attains these feats

Rahul smashed the highest individual Test score by an Indian opener in South Africa. He scored 123 off 260 balls. Former batter Wasim Jaffer is the only other Indian opener to have scored a Test century in the Rainbow Nation (116 in Cape Town, 2006/07). Rahul now has the second-most Test tons (5) by an Indian opener outside Asia, after Sunil Gavaskar (15).

Bowlers Ngidi registered his third five-for in Test cricket

Pace spearhead Ngidi was the only bowler who provided South Africa breakthroughs on Day 1. He was even better in the morning session on Day 3. Ngidi removed Rahane and Rishabh Pant to complete his third five-for in Test cricket. He also dismissed Mohammed Shami later on. Meanwhile, Rabada got rid of KL Rahul, R Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur (3/72).

Information Ngidi's second-best innings figures in Test cricket

Ngidi has recorded his second-best innings figures in Test cricket (6/71). Notably, his best figures (6/39) also came against India in Centurion in the 2017/18 series. On the other hand, his compatriot Rabada bowled a total of 11 no-balls.