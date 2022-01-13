Rishabh Pant scripts history with first Test hundred in SA

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Indian wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has slammed his fourth century in Test cricket. The 24-year-old got to the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Pant registered his maiden ton against South Africa. He is the first wicket-keeper from India to score a Test century in the Rainbow Nation. Here are the key stats.

Asia Third Test ton away from home

Pant has smashed his third hundred in Test cricket away from home. It is also his third Test century outside Asia, the most by an Indian wicket-keeper. The likes of Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha have one century each. His first and only Test ton at home came in March 2021 (101 against England in Ahmedabad).

Feat First Indian wicket-keeper with a Test ton in SA

In 2018, Pant slammed his maiden Test century (114 against England at The Oval). He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to hammer a ton in England. A few months later, Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to slam a Test ton in Australia (159* at the SCG). Pant continues his magnificent run overseas with a historic century in Cape Town.

Innings Pant helped India regain momentum

Pant launched his counter-attack after India lost a couple of wickets in the morning session on Day 3. He continued to play his strokes even though the wicket remained uneven. The middle-order batter attacked off-spinner Keshav Maharaj just before lunch. Pant returned unbeaten on 100 (139) as India were bowled out for 198 in the second innings. He smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Records Other records broken by Pant

Pant became the first Asian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in South Africa. He has the most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test innings in South Africa. The previous highest was 90 by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2010 (Centurion). Pant now has the second-most Test hundreds among Indian wicket-keepers. He surpassed Saha (3) and is only behind Dhoni (6).