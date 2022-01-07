Trent Boult set to take his 300th wicket in Tests

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 08:58 pm 2 min read

Trent Boult has taken 296 wickets in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand were handed a crushing defeat by Bangladesh in the first Test in Mount Maunganui. The Kiwis would want to bounce back at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. They would bank on senior pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who could be lethal at this venue. The former is eyeing the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Boult is one of the best left-arm seamers among active cricketers.

His propensity to swing the ball both ways makes him a standout bowler across formats.

He has been the premier fast bowler for New Zealand along with Southee, especially in Test cricket.

Although Bangladesh compiled a mammoth 458 in the first innings at Bay Oval, Boult snapped up four wickets (4/85).

Milestone Boult will become fourth NZ bowler with 300 Test wickets

In a career spanning over a decade, Boult has taken 296 wickets from 74 Tests at 27.60. The tally includes 8 five-wicket hauls and a solitary haul of 10 wickets. Boult is set to become only the fourth bowler from New Zealand with over 300 Test scalps. Richard Hadlee (431), Southee (362), and Daniel Vettori (325) are the other three Kiwi players.

Do you know? Boult could break this record of Southee

If Boult takes four wickets in the second Test, he will become the second-fastest NZ bowler to take 300 wickets. Hadlee completed 300 Test scalps in his 61st match, while Southee attained this feat in 76 games.

Feat Will Boult shine in Christchurch?

Boult has a terrific record at the Hagley Oval (Christchurch), the venue of the second NZ-Bangladesh Test. He has scalped 48 wickets from eight Tests at an incredible average of 21.52 at this venue (best match haul of 9/107). Boult could become the first bowler to take 50 Test wickets here. Southee follows Boult on this list with 39 wickets.